Two separate teams of researchers said this week that they have found a worrying new coronavirus variant in New York City and elsewhere in the Northeast that carries mutations that will help it evade the body’s natural immune response as well as the effects of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Genomics researchers have named the variant B.1.526. It appears in people affected in diverse neighborhoods of New York City, they said, and is “scattered in the Northeast.”

One of the mutations in this variant is the same concerning the changes found in the variant that was first seen in South Africa and known as B.1.351. It appears to evade the body’s response to vaccines as well and it’s becoming more common.

“We observed a steady increase in the detection rate from late December to mid-February, with an alarming rise to 12.7% in the past two weeks,” one team, at Columbia University Medical Center, write in a report that has yet to be published, although it is scheduled to appear in pre-print version this week”.

“It’s the latest of a growing number of viral variants that have risen in the US, which has had more coronavirus cases of 28 million than any other country where the spread is still intense”.

“It’s “home grown, presumably in New York,” Dr. David Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia, who led the study team, said by email”.

“Viruses mutate all the time. The more people who are infected, and the longer they are infected, the more chance the viruses have to change. A patient’s body will be loaded with billions of copies of a virus, and may be slightly changed, or mutated. Most will come and go”.

“But sometimes, a mutation or pattern of mutations takes hold and gets passed along. If viruses with such patterns become more common, they’re called variants. Again, it’s not unusual for variants to arise but if they give the virus worrying properties such as better transmissibility or the ability to evade treatments and vaccines, that’s when doctors start to worry”.

“The mutation in this variant that most concerns researchers is called E484K and it gives the virus the ability to slip past some of the body’s immune response, as well as the authorised monoclonal antibody treatments. This mutation is popping up independently in many different cases but appears in one particular variant, as well as the one called B.1.526”.

“It is this novel variant that is surging alarmingly in our patient population over the past few weeks,” the Columbia team wrote in a copy of their report provided to CNN.

“We find the rate of detection of this new variant going up over the past few weeks. A concern is that it might be beginning to overtake other strains, just like the UK and South African variants,” Ho told CNN.