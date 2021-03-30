BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |



The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has demanded for the sack of the registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, over poor handling of the central placement of house officers.

This, the association said, will give room for smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without further delays.

NARD made the demand in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, signed by the president, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi and secretary general, Dr. Jerry Isogun, on Sunday.

The association also threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the demands of its members are not met.

This follows the expiration of a 60- day ultimatum given to the federal government during the January 2021 NEC meeting of the Association.

The NEC of the Association decried the agony of their members who for three months now have not been paid salaries despite uninterrupted delivery to the nation.

They also lamented the situation of their members in some State Tertiary Institutions like ABSUTH being owed twenty months salaries, IMSUTH five months salaries and UNIMEDTH three months salaries.

This, the doctors blame on what they described as inefficiency of the registrar of MDCN in handling the processes of central placement of House Officers as approved by the Federal Executive Council since 2017.

They, therefore, demand for the immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including March salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on the 31st of March 2021.

The association also demanded immediate payment of all salary arrears including March salaries for its members in all Federal (GIFMIS platform) and State Tertiary Health Institutions across the country especially ASUTH, IMSUTH and UNIMEDTH.

Other demands of the association include “Upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance especially in State owned-tertiary institutions.

“Abolishment of the exorbitant bench fees being paid by our members on outside postings in all training institutions across the country with immediate effect. “Payment of salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to our members in all federal institutions including state owned institutions as earlier agreed with NARD. Payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection or other infectious diseases in the country.

“Universal domestication/implementation of the 2017 MRTA by all federal government and state-owned training institutions to ensure proper funding of Residency Training in the country as stipulated by the Act.”