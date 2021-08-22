Meanwhile, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday refused to append its signature on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered by the Nigeria Medical Association to end the strike action it embarked on that has grounded hospitals across the country.

President of the association, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, refused to assent to the MoU as a result of a clause that didn’t go down well with them.

Okhuaihesuyi said NARD’s leadership will have to consult with members of the association before appending his signature.

Speaking with journalists at the end of a meeting held behind closed doors for over six hours, minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said all other unions in the negotiation, including the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, signed the new agreement, having agreed on all the issues raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister however that the meeting did not discuss the issues of ‘no work, no pay,’ but said all parties at the meeting agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

The federal government had dragged the striking doctors before the National Industrial Court, asking it to mandate the doctors to return to work.