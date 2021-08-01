Doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday said they would embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, August 2 over failure of the federal government to meet their demands which include implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with them after over 100 days.

The doctors at a meeting of the National Executive held yesterday in Umuahia, Abia State unanimously agreed to embark on strike from tomorrow.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the organisation’s national president, Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said the government had abandoned the agreement reached with them in March this year.

Uyilawa pointed out irregularities in payment of salaries and non-payment of insurance benefits for members.

He said: “We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.

“The last time we met the minister of labour and minister of health, we were told that our members were part of those to be given the insurance benefit, but we found out that their names are not even there.”

He apologised to Nigerians for the decision which, according to him, was necessitated by the government’s inaction.