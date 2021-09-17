The National Industrial Court, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said its members would continue with the ongoing strike as it plans to appeal the court judgment.

Reacting to yesterday’s ruling, president of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said; “The NIC has given a ruling on the application for interlocutory injunction filed by the federal government. We are not satisfied with the ruling.

In a statement, he said; “After consultations with our lawyers, we have instructed our lawyers to appeal the ruling and file application for stay of execution.”

He accused the court of reserving ruling on which application it would take first, noting that their lawyers had argued in the court on September 15 that the court ought to hear and determine the association’s notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court before taking the application for interlocutory injunction or any other application.

“The court adjourned ruling on the argument on that issue to today. Today, the court ruled that it would take the government’s application for interlocutory injunction first and our NPO would be taken and determined along with the substantive suit.

“Also, our lawyers drew the attention of the court to our application for stay of execution of the ex-parte order and that the court should take that application first. The court insisted that the government application would be taken first.”

Uyilawa added that the refusal of the court to hear and determine NARD’s Notice of Preliminary Objection before taking the government’s application for Interlocutory injunction, means that they have been denied fair hearing which is a fundamental right.

“In the circumstances, we have instructed our lawyers to file necessary processes,” he said.