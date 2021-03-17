By Abdullahi Olesin |

For five days running, residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have remained without electricity supply.

The people of Ilorin metropolis have been thrown into darkness since last Friday, following the havoc wreaked on electricity cables and poles by rainstorm.

In most parts of the metropolis, the rainstorm destroyed electrical installations which were still been repaired by the staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) as at the time of filing this report.

The affected areas include Maraba/Sabo- Oke along Murtala Mohammed Way, Oloje, Ogidi, Okelele, Alagba and Sawmill Garage area along Ilorin-Lagos road.

Small business owners have continued to count their losses due to the power outage in the last five days.

Some owners of business centres at Sawmill area, including Malam Dauda Lawal, Mrs Nusirat Baba-Elesin and Femi Johnson, said they had spent more money on the purchase of petrol to power their generating sets in the last five days.

The regional communication officer, Kwara Region of IBEDC, Mr Asawaju Kolawole, said the company’s technical team had started fixing the destroyed cables and replacing electricity poles in the affected areas.

“We are very sorry, it was a natural phenomenon. We plead with our customers to be patient with us as we are working to fix the damaged electrical installations. Power supply is being restored gradually to parts of Ilorin metropolis and all the affected areas would soon enjoy electricity again,” Kolawole stated.