The people of Offa in Offa local government area of Kwara State have protested the seeming delay in the trial of suspects of the April 5, 2018 armed robbery incident in the town.

Thirty three persons including some policemen were killed by armed robbers who attacked some commercial banks in Offa four years ago.

The armed robbers also reportedly took away about N10 million during the attack.

The aggrieved people of Offa, who were at the Government House, Ilorin to urge Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to expedite action on the trial of the suspects, carried placards with various inscriptions.

Some of messages on the placards include: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Abdulrazaq, don’t fold your hands. Expedite action on the trial of Offa robbery suspects”, “We need justice on Offa robbery incident”, “The blood of Offa 33 victims is crying”, among others.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of Governor AbdulRazaq, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Barr. Salman Jawondo (SAN) said the case was still pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Jawondo, who said the governor identified with the pains of Offa people and especially relations of the victims, said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that justice was served on the matter.

Five suspects; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu and Niyi Ogundiran are standing trial before Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on the 2018 Offa robbery.

