Hundreds of residents of Kautukari community in Chibok local government area of Borno State yesterday fled when Boko Haram/ terrorists attacked the community.

The terrorists, LEADERSHIP gathered, invaded the community around 6pm with about four gun trucks shooting sporadically while residents scampered for safety.

A civilian joint taskforce (CJTF) source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the terrorists dislodged a military formation near the community before the attack

The CJTF source added that troops had been reinforced from the army’s 117 battalion in Chibok town to battle the insurgents. Kautukari is 17km away from Chibok town.

The current attack occurred months after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kawtakare, Korohuma and Pemi in Chibok LGA.

Four persons were reportedly killed in the attack while a total of 110 building were set ablaze by the insurgents while 22 women and two men were abducted by the terrorists.

The Governor met families of the 22 women and two men abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP during the attack while on visit to Chibok.

Zulum invited relatives from the three affected communities made up of men and women and hosted them at the Government lodge in Chibok town.

Insurgents had recently attacked Kautakari on January 21, 2022, Pemi on January 14 after previous one on Korohuma on December 30, 2021.