Residents of Rann in Kalabalge local government area of Borno State on Monday reportedly fled their homes after suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked a Military base in the area.

Rann, headquarters of Kala-balge LGA in northern Borno, had witnessed series of attacks from marauding terrorists who usually storm the town to loot food items distributed to resettled internally displaced persons ( IDPs) in the area.

According to fleeing residents, the fighters who came in large number are allowing civilians pass while trapping humanitarian workers in the town.

A credible source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “At about 0130hrs, suspected ISWAP fighters in large numbers attacked and dislodged government forces in Rann town, the administrative headquarters of Kala- Balge Local Government Area.

“The insurgents were said to have gained access into the main town shooting sporadically. They have taken over control of the town. They are allowing civilians out of the community. Humanitarian workers are trapped while others are hibernating outside the community.”

According to reports, many humanitarian workers have taken to the bush moving towards the Cameroon border trying to find their way out and avoiding the militants.

“They burnt down the military base and some vehicles. The soldiers abandoned their bases following more superior firepower from the insurgents. For now, we do not know what is going on in Rann as we are able to find an escape route along with some security operatives,” an aid worker with one of the NGOs told LEADERSHIP.

The military has not issued any statement with regards to the attack as at the time of filing this report.