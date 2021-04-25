BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Some residents of Ogunde, Arijo, Isatola, Jaweshola, Wajawaja, Tapa, Olomo and other communities in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State have abandoned their homes over fear of armed robbers and rapists.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that some armed robbers have continued to terrorise the communities and some parts of Apete since Monday, 12th April 2021.

The communities experiencing the attack included Arijo, Isatola, Wajawaja, Tapa, Ogunde and Olomo.

Some landlords of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said many have abandoned their homes, while those still residing in the communities have also made plans to move their wives and daughters out of the communities due to fear of being raped by the armed robbers.

One of the residents said, “We have been experiencing armed robbery attacks since last Monday. In fact, my friend has moved his wife and children out of the house.

“We are now living in fear. We thought that we would have peace of mind considering the ongoing Ramadan fast where crime rates are usually minimal not knowing that armed robbers can still operate up to 6am”.

Another resident said, “Armed robbers have been disturbing us in our community. Like in our own community, a few houses to my house were robbed yesterday. I was hearing noise between Saturday and Sunday morning. Even the owners of the house had left the house.

‘’That is the Isatola community. The same thing is happening in the Arijo and Ogunde communities. I was hearing that they also raped some women, but I cannot confirm it.

“We have been experiencing it for a long period, even they arrested one person, he is also a landlord, the case was taken to Iyaganku, but I was told that he has been released by the Police.

‘’The landlord caught him and handed him over to the police. We thought that the robberies will stop, not knowing that they will still be disturbing us.’’