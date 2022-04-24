The people of Igbaja in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State are counting their loses following an heavy downpour that destroyed property worth millions of naira in the community.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that no fewer than 80 private and public buildings were destroyed by the windstorm that accompanied the rainfall, thereby, rendering many residents homeless.

The downpour, which reportedly started around 11pm and lasted for about an hour, penultimate Thursday affected, among others, ECWA Demonstration Primary School, ECWA Theological Seminary, FOMWAN Primary School, Divisional Police Headquarters and Mosunkan-ire area where a number of houses and shops.

The agonised residents told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the roof tops of many buildings were completely blown off by the rainstorm.

One of the victims, Mr. Johnson Folaranmi, lamented their monumental loss, calling on the federal and state governments, as well as wealthy individualsand corporate organisations to come to their rescue in order to cushion the effects of the disaster.

He said: “The rainstorm occurred three days ago at about 11 o’clock in the night. We were panicky and overwhelmed because we have never witnessed such a rainstorm before.

“The rainstorm came in another dimension, but we thank God that no life was lost. My wife, children, visitors and I came out unhurt. The government had in times past risen up to intervene and assist the affected people, particularly the poor. I am certain that ours will not be an exception. I am a retiree from Ifelodun local government and I believe in the mercy of God. We await the assistance of governments, organisations and well-meaning individuals.”

The Head teachers of the affected schools also lamented that the incident greatly destabilised the pupils and academic activities.

The Imam of Oke Suna, Idi Aba, Alfa Ismail, lamented that as a result of the incident they could not observe their congregational prayers in the mosque because the mosque was badly hit by the rainstorm.

The Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor, Hon. Kayode Oyun Zubair, who hails from the community empathised with the victims and assured them that relevant government agencies would be mobilised as soon as possible to respond to the havoc caused.

He added that the devastating incident was as a result of climate change, and therefore, cautioned residents of the state on deforestation, saying its repercussion would bring nothing but collateral damage and disaster to human livelihood and property, thanking God that there was no casualty in this particular incident.

He said: “Deforestation, which means the felling of trees and other vegetation, can cause climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops and flooding, among others, including some infectious diseases in humans. Government has variously warned against felling of trees because of its inherent danger to human lives and properties. So, cultivate the habit of afforestation by replacing any tree felled with the planting of another.”

The state governor, AbdulRazaq also sent a high-powered delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jubril to Igbaja to sympathise with the victims of the rainstorm.

“It is not a happy situation and that is why His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent us here to commiserate with our people. So, we are sympathising with them,” leader of the delegation and Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril told newsmen during the visit.

“The incident was a natural disaster. We cannot control it but we need to console our people. They should see it as a test of faith.”

Jubril assured the victims that the state government would offer assistance to help cushion the adverse effects of the rainstorm.

“Our coming here is one of the ways the state government will intervene in assisting the victims by firstly sympathising with them and offering assistance to cushion the adverse effects of the rainstorm. We pray such won’t reoccur here or elsewhere,” he added.

At the palace of Elese of Igbaja, the Secretary to the State Government said Governor AbdulRazaq shared in the grief of the community, assuring the traditional ruler that government would offer its modest support for the victims.

Responding, the Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni Arepo III, applauded the Governor for sympathising with the town and its people, particularly for government’s readiness to assist the victims of the rainstorm.

“We are very grateful to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for sending this delegation to us at this period. We thank him for remembering us. We also remember him always. May God Almighty grant his heart’s desires,” the monarch said.

“We admit that the incident was a natural disaster and it happened at a time when there’s paucity of funds everywhere. Though I am aware some victims have started repairing their properties except public property and some individual houses, we seek government’s intervention in ameliorating their sufferings.”

Other places visited by the government delegation included ECWA Demonstration Primary School; ECWA Theological Seminary; Divisional Police Headquarters Igbaja and Mosunka-ire area where a number of houses were affected.