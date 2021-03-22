By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Residents of Geidam town, the headquarters of Geidam local government area, have commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for the completion of a township road project awarded by his administration in December last year.

Governor Buni had in December 2020 awarded the construction of two-kilometer road and four-kilometer drainage in Geidam at the cost of N550,451,659.07, with a completion period of four months.

The residents, who expressed happiness with the quality of the project, said the township road will not only facilitate easy movement of goods and services but wil also avert flooding during the rainy season in the town.

Bulama Bukar while speaking on the project said, “The completion of this project within the span of four months is quite fascinating and encouraging.”

“Though I am not an engineer, I can tell you that the township road projects are of high standard as all the drains executed were concrete,” Bukar said.

Also, Alhaji Bulama stated “What His Excellency Governor Buni did to

our town has clearly demonstrated his commitment towards the provision of more dividends of democracy at our doorstep.”

“Before the project, many places were inaccessible especially to tricycle operators due to concentration of sand necessitated by desert encroachment in the town,” he said.

For his part, the StatenCommissioner for Works, Hon. Umar Wakili, said the township road which was supervised by his ministry was fully completed and in accordance

with contractual specifications.