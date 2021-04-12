Residents of Buni-Yadi the headquarters of Gujba local government area of Yobe State, have commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for reconstructing the general hospital destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Buni had during his inaugural address, assured to reconstruct and equip all public facilities destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents especially hospitals, water among other livelihood support to the areas liberated by the military.

The residents who were speaking on the progress of the project noted the entire hospital has been rehabilitated, expanded and equipped with hospital beds and beddings for affordable health care services.

Mallam Mohammadu Fulatari says, “The reconstruction of the general hospital Buni-Yadi by the governor, did not only help in saving lives but rekindled their hope on the government recovery efforts.

“As I am talking to you I was in the hospital this week for a sympathy visit to one of my friends, but what I saw was fascinating and encouraging.”

Also Abubakar of Sabon Fegi, also of Buni-Yadi notes that after years of skeletal services by the medical and paramedical staff due to poor infrastructure, the hospital has now resumed full operations.

“Apart from befitting buildings, the hospital has been equipped with modern equipment to the admiration of all, especially the working staff.

“This is the hospital that takes care of patients from Gujba and Gulani local government among other areas from neighbouring Borno and Gombe states.

“To be candid, what Buni has done for us in rehabilitating this hospital, will remain indelible not only in my mind but the entire benefiting area,” Abubakar said.

They however, appealed to the government to consider deployment of more doctors and other paramedical staff, to help meet the increasing influx of patients in the hospital.

“The staff of the hospital are doing their best but, the increasing number of patients that need urgent attention require additional hands,” Masa’a from Gulani whose wife delivered through CS said.