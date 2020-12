By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

Mothers in Plateau State have commended the state governor, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong, for signing into law some bills passed by the Plateau state House of Assembly, seeking to effectively tackle criminal activities in the state.

The forum’s chairperson, Barr. (Mrs) Rebecca Pam, in a statement, praised Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) among other security agencies for restoring peace on the Plateau, expressing happiness that some areas in the state which were hitherto known for crises have turned a new leaf.

Some of these, according to the mothers operating under the aegis of Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), including anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing, anti-cultism among others, the group said signing the bills into law without adequate funding of security agencies would render the efforts made in tackling criminal activities in the state fruitless.

The Forum of Plateau Mothers, appealed to Governor Lalong to compliment the efforts of the federal government by adequately supporting the security agencies in the state to crush all criminals.

“This is so dear to us as mothers because of the so much trauma occasioned by the lost of lives, maiming, raping and others we have experienced in our communities in the past.

“We wish to strongly commend the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for taking the bold step by signing into law the state’s anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing,anti-cultism and other related matters bills passed by the Plateau State House of Assembly,”it said.