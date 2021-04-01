BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Lagos

Residents and patients are presently facing scarcity of water as a result of massive overhauling of water works in the University College Hospital (UCH).

Our correspondent learnt that patients have resorted to purchase bags of sachet water to meet their needs.

It was gathered that for the past four days, the hospital had been without water, as many medical activities could not be carried out.

It was also learnt that pregnant women in maternity ward have to take their bath in open space before dawn as there were no functional bathrooms, and no water near the wards.

According to a staff member who spoke on condition of anonymity, the burden on UCH is caused by the non-functional state of government owned hospitals.

A patient identified himself as Olawale Ogunjimi said water shortage was as a result of poor electricity supply to the institutions to pump water.

Also, a patient who pleaded for anonymity, said that he and other patients had been experiencing water scarcity for some days back, adding that they eventually found out that many of the underground pipes had gone bad.

Commenting on the development Toye Akinrinola, the Public Relations Officer, PRO for UCH, said the current scarcity of water in the hospital was due to overhauling of the entire water system.

Akinrinola said ”it is true that the water supply in UCH has been epileptic in recent weeks. We are overhauling the entire water system. In fact, 5 blocks in the Hospital have been shut down for massive renovation”.