Thousands of people in Zaria, Kaduna State gathered to perform a two-raka’at prayer to seek Allah’s intervention against the prevailing security challenges in the area.

The prayer session popularly known as “Al-Qunut” was organised by the Muslim community at Azaran Dabuwa, Kofar Gayan area of Zaria.

The prayer led by Imam Tanimu Abubakar was supported by prominent Islamic scholars from Kusfa and other parts of the town.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the action was informed by series of attacks and kidnappings in Zaria and environs.

Recall that in the last one week, armed bandits invaded Zaria and its environs abducting eight people in a single household and several others from different homes.

The bandits killed a student of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria and abducted two lecturers including about 10 students.

Recall that the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, had called for deployment of troops to protect lives and property of residents in the area and tasked people to engaged in fervent prayers for divine intervention.

The “AlQunut” prayer is mostly performed by Muslims when calamity persists in order to seek quick divine intervention.

Several prayers were offered after the session by different Islamic scholars.