Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to resign if it cannot be alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property in all parts of the country.

This is as he accused the APC of attempting to force an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, on Nigerians as commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to rig the 2023 general election in the country.

Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt at an accountability forum, organised to mark the sixth year of his administration, with the theme: “Six Years of Strategic Transformation”.

The governor stated that the heightening degree of insecurity across the country, had shown the inability of the APC-led federal government to manage the country.

He said: “Furthermore, the heightening degree of insecurity across the country and the obvious inability of the APC-led federal government to tackle remains Nigeria’s greatest problem.

“Nigerians are in desperate need of relief from daily incidents of kidnapping and mindless killings insurgents, herdsmen, bandits and terrorists.

“The APC-led government must step up and be alive to its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property in all parts of the country or admits it lack of capacity and resign before this country collapses.”

Wike appealed to President Buhari to prevail on the APC-controlled National Assembly to give to the nation an Electoral Act with positive provision on electronic voting and simultaneous transmission of results from the unit level to prevent rigging of elections.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Onueze Okocha, said it was worthwhile for heads of government from time to time to give account of their stewardship to the people.