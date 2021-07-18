Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised his commissioners, special advisers and other political appointees, to resign if they are not able to meet up with speed of his administration in delivery of programmes and policies.

Wike gave the advice yesterday, while speaking at the flag-off of construction work at the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigeria Law School, located at former Rivers State School of Nursing, Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

The governor stated that the commitment of his special adviser on Special Duties, George Kelly on policies and programmes of his administration was commendable and advised other appointees to see that as a challenge.

“If you can’t meet up with my speed, if you can’t meet up with my way, then, all you should do is to put in your voluntary resignation.

“This young man (George Kelly) has been committed to his duties. He has repeatedly been passionate about the job given. My likeness for you is about your commitment and your ability to get results. I don’t know anything about failure, what I know is to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are saying that I am giving him job a lot; you, do well, more jobs will be given to you. Special adviser on Special Projects, let me commend you for a job well done.

“That is a challenge to all others. Nobody is a special one to me; all of you are special. When I see commitment and passion you have, then, you become a special one.”