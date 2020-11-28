BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

As Ghana prepares for the presidential election, scheduled for December 7th, 2020, Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written a letter to the leadership of the two leading political parties, appealing to them to resist acts capable of destabilizing the existing peace in that country.

Obasanjo particularly admonished the leadership of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to show tolerance and ensure peaceful, credible and transparent general elections.

In the letter dated 20th November, 2020, copies of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday by Kehinde Akinyemi, his media aide, the former president said the people of Ghana should be the ultimate winner of the presidential election, irrespective of whichever political party that wins the election.

Obasanjo, who is a former chairman of the African Union (AU), emphasized that the entire West African region and the continent would count on patriotism if the leaders of the two political parties during and after the election.

“I write to you, leaders of the two main political parties in Ghana, to urge you to do all you can to ensure a peaceful conduct of the general elections.

“My concern about the elections in Ghana is not only as an African but also because of our shared colonial history, our anthropological background and the fact that I began my military career from Teshie, Ghana; and without that, I would perhaps not have been what I am today.

“As leaders of the two main political parties, this is the legacy you have been entrusted to preserve, heading into the elections.

“Your role is unique in that, the NPP and the NDC are the main players, have made significant contributions to the peace and stability of Ghana, and are vested with the capacity, influence and control to construct and shape national discussions and processes such as the upcoming elections,” he admonished.

He however, commiserated with the Ghanaians on the death of their former President, Jerry Rawlings, whose death he described as not only a big loss to Ghana and the African continent, but also to him, being a “friend and ‘younger brother”.