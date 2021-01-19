Nigerians have been alerted of a grand plot by “destructive elements” in the Diaspora to plunge the country into war by sponsoring terrorism.

Nigeria First, a social-political and economic movement gave the notice on Monday in Abuja at its inaugural press briefing on the state of the nation.

In his speech titled, “We must save Nigeria before the destructive elements achieve their aims”, pioneer president, Comrade Philip Agbese said all acts of socio-political or economic sabotage must be resisted in all ramification.

According to Agbese, some Nigerians in Diaspora have constituted themselves into great danger to democracy back home, backing plots to overthrow a democratically elected government.

If not properly checked, Comrade Agbese noted that Nigeria might soon erupt in flames in fulfilment of the desires of those agents of darkness that are against the country’s soul.

Nigeria First, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise and save their country.

The group also urged Nigerians to rebuke the negative influence and interference by its compatriots in Diaspora who do not mean well for the country.

Nigeria First, however, vowed to regularly carry out activities that would name and shame these despicable Nigerians in the Diaspora that are working in hands with enemies of the country in undermining sustainable growth and development.