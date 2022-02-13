The foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria has been largely attributed to the monolithic model that characterises Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

Whilst successive administrations have mouthed unending rhetorics about diversification, not much success has been recorded in this regard.

The challenge of foreign exchange (forex) in the economy has been recurrent over the years despite the efforts of the federal government and the reasons are fundamental and obvious. The Nigerian economy is monolithic in structure with oil accounting for 90 per cent of exports, 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Product and 80 per cent of government revenue.

According to United Capital Plc, in 2021, following mounting pressures on the nation’s reserves in the first nine months of the year, several positive developments in fourth quarter (Q4), 2021 helped to bolster the Central Bank of Nigeria’s gross reserves position including the Debt Management Office (DMO) issuance of $4.0 billion worth of Eurobonds, SDR allocation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and stronger oil prices. Overall, external reserves rose by $5.2 billion in 2021 to close at $40.5 billion as of December 2021, representing a 14.5 per cent rise from December, 2020.

It added that, “However, in recent months, external reserves are facing renewed pressures as the nation’s import bill has continued to climb particularly in the face of global inflationary pressures which has resulted in a surge in cost of importing key commodities (such as PMS, food products and other raw materials).”

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said: “against the backdrop of the challenges faced by investors in the foreign exchange market, the CPPE is calling for an urgent review of the current foreign exchange policy regime.

“Our proposition is that we should adopt a flexible exchange rate policy regime. We would like to clarify that this is not a devaluation proposition. Rather, it is a pricing mechanism that reflects the demand and supply fundamentals in the foreign exchange market. It is a model that is sustainable, predictable and transparent. It is a policy regime that would reduce uncertainty and inspire the confidence of investors. It is a policy framework that would minimize discretion and arbitrage in the foreign exchange allocation mechanism.”

He noted that, a flexible exchange rate regime is a policy choice adopted to cope with changing demand and supply conditions in the forex market, saying, a market rate would also deepen the autonomous foreign exchange market through the liberalisation of inflows from Export Proceeds, Diaspora Remittances, Multinational Companies, Donor Agencies, Diplomatic missions, among others.

Experts at United Capital pointed out that, “clearly, the CBN is under severe pressure which has become evident in its recent FX policies where it has decided to ration FX supply to prioritize manufacturing companies that support its import substitution objective.”

To solve Nigeria’s persistent FX concerns, it said, the long-term solution lies in bolstering our productive capacity to reduce import dependence and increase product offerings to the international community to boost FX earnings.

It however said, to achieve this, significant fiscal and regulatory interventions will be required to make the operating environment friendly for businesses to thrive, saying in the short term, the CBN’s quick fix would be to attract some ‘hot money’ back into the economy, a move that would involve another currency devaluation and higher interest rates.

The experts stated that “With regards to foreign trade, data as at the end of the Q3, 2021 shows a persistence in Nigeria’s negative terms of trade which stood at N8.8 trillion; this is reflective of total exports worth N13.1 trillion against N21.9 trillion in total imports. It is pertinent to note that such huge deficits have been rare occurrences in the history of our country’s terms of trade.”

He noted that the private sector acknowledges the increased pressure on government to generate foreign exchange and shore up foreign reserves, saying it is noteworthy that one of government policies to achieve this has been through the management of foreign exchange policies.

He advised government to look to non-traditional sources of foreign exchange such as foreign direct investment and remittances from the Nigerian diaspora. Also, the rise of remote work and the huge demand for technology products have witnessed explosive growth in Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, therefore, we want government to support this sector with the right policy environment, as it has the potential to be one of the highest sources of foreign exchange for the country.