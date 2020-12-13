The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kebbi State have called on the state government to respect initial agreements and implement it or to expect an indefinite strike by the councils.

The agreements were: Non-payment of the balance of Gratuity to retires up to September 2018, Non-payment of Gratuity to retires from October 2018 to date., Non-remittance of teachers’ deductions of Pension contributions to their respective PFAs, Non-payment of 2019 leave grant to workers on GL 07 and above and non-payment of 2020 leave grant to all categories of workers in the state and Non-implementation of Annual increment.

While addressing a news conference yesterday in his office at Labour House in Birnin Kebbi, chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan lamented the organised labour noted with nostalgia how the state government deliberately frustrated the union from reaching a conclusion with the committee on Consequential Adjustment on new National Minimum wage.

According to him, an agreement was reached between labour and the State government since 29th February 2020 but only little efforts were made on payment of leave grant and gratuity.

He described the situation as inconclusive and the civil servants are now left in limbo.

“It is imaginable for two parties to agree on certain issues dully signed by both, and now remains a mirage.” the NLC chairman added.