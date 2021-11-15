Corp members deployed to Ekiti State have been charged to respect the cultural values of their respective host communities.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who gave the advice also urged them to be security conscious wherever they find themselves.

He spoke during the closing ceremony of the 2021 batch ‘C’ stream I orientation course for the corps members held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The DG who was represented at the event by the state coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Mary Chikezie said,” In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.”

Speaking on the need for the corps members to place high premium on their own security and that of the people around them Ibrahim said, “My dear corps Members, as you proceed to your locations of primary assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times.

“Steer clear of acts that can put you in harm’s way such as staying out late night, attendance of night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car rides from strangers.”