Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to respond to a suit seeking to compel the release of records of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The court gave the order on Monday, when the matter came up. The minister is expected to file and serve his reply to the applicant’s counter affidavit, which opposes his application to be joined as a party, before the next hearing on 18 November 2026.

The Incorporated Trustees of Pathway to Equity and Charity Foundation filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1812/2026.

The group prayed the court to compel the NYSC to disclose documents supporting the minister’s claim that he completed the mandatory one-year national service.

The foundation is also seeking an order of mandamus directing the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the second respondent, to produce records showing that the minister served his primary assignment there.From the NYSC, the applicant wants; the mobilisation or call-up letter issued to Tunji-Ojo in 2006 or any other year; the posting letter to the FCTA in 2006 or any other year; his application for mobilisation; evidence of approval of his remobilisation by the Director-General; evidence of payment of allowances to him; his “book of life”, kept for each corps member; the record of his Community Development Service; and his discharge certificate.

From the FCTA, it wants the mobilisation or call-up letter, the posting letter, his attendance record during the service year, evidence of any allowance paid to him, and the record of his Community Development Service.

The application was brought under Section 14 of the Federal High Court Act, Order 34, Rules 1, 2, and 5 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, and Sections 20, 21, and 25 of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011.

It followed leave granted by Justice Ibrahim on 5 October 2026, allowing the foundation to commence the action.

Counsel to the applicant, Chief Solomon Akuma (SAN), told the court he was ready to proceed with the hearing.

However, Abiola Olaniji, appearing for the minister, said he had filed an application to join Tunji-Ojo as the third respondent. He said the applicant had responded with a counter affidavit raising serious issues, to which he needed time to reply. The minister, he added, was ready to take part in the proceedings as an interested party.

Akuma opposed the application, arguing that the minister is not a proper party. He said the suit seeks a writ of mandamus compelling the respondents to produce documents not in the minister’s custody.

Justice Ibrahim nonetheless adjourned the matter and ordered the minister to file his response before the next date.

In a 25-paragraph affidavit, Uchenna Ejimafor, Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, described the group as a non-governmental organisation that exposes documents and reports cases of corruption, bribery and abuse of office in public and private institutions.

Ejimafor said the minister had presented himself to the public as having completed the one-year national service and having served his primary assignment with the FCTA in 2006, or for another year. He claimed, however, that the foundation’s discreet investigation showed Tunji-Ojo did not serve with the FCTA in 2006 or any other year.

According to the affidavit, the foundation requested the documents through its solicitors in order to verify its findings, but the respondents refused to release them. It noted that the FOI Act requires such documents to be provided within seven days of a request, and said the respondents failed, refused or neglected to comply. Ejimafor argued that, unless compelled by the court, they would not make the records available.

The controversy over the minister’s certificate previously drew a response from the NYSC in a letter dated 8 August 2023, signed by one Fasakin B. A. on behalf of the Director-General.

The letter stated that Tunji-Ojo was mobilised in 2006 and deployed to the FCT, but later absconded from the scheme. It said he resurfaced in 2019, was remobilised and posted to the FCDA for his primary assignment. His certificate was not available at the passing-out parade because his name was omitted from the certificate printing application.

The NYSC added that the minister applied for the certificate through the FCT State Coordinator on 18 October 2022, and that the application was forwarded to NYSC headquarters. Certificate No. A004523631 was produced on 28 February 2023 for collection.