BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said the national response to the security challenges has been uncoordinated and ineffective in wiping out the threats.

Correspondingly, he said the way security agencies act on security threats in the country was unacceptable.

Speaking during a town hall meeting on national security in Kaduna State yesterday titled: “Setting Benchmarks for Enhanced Security and National Unity in Nigeria” El-Rufai said these bandits have lost their right to life under the nation’s constitution and must be wiped out in their entirety.

He said security forces must collaborate to take the war to them, recover and restore the un-governed forests these terrorists occupy, and enable our law-abiding citizens to engage in their legitimate pursuits, including farming and livestock production, without fear.

According to him, “The situation in which the security agencies mostly only react to cases of banditry and abduction is unacceptable. We are in a war with these terrorists who are challenging the sovereignty and monopoly of the instruments of coercion of the Nigerian state and its territory.

“Our security forces must collaborate to take the war to them, recover and restore the un-governed forests these terrorists occupy, and enable our law-abiding citizens to engage in their legitimate pursuits, including farming and livestock production, without fear. These bandits have lost their right to life under our Constitution and must be wiped out in their entirety. There is no other way to approach the current insurgency situation today as far as governmental action is concerned.”

The governor lamented that none of the military services nor other security agencies has been suitably expanded in numbers and equipment for over a decade since the insurgency in the North-East pushed things to a new low.

He said the country does not have enough soldiers, uniformed police and secret police to project state power across its vast swathes, particularly the forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai noted that the limited number of boots on the ground are not well equipped and are significantly lacking in the technology that can make their limited numbers matter a lot less.

On the justice system, he said the justice system operates with the ethos and at a pace that does not reflect the fragility of the situation and the urgency to demonstrate that the rule of law is meaningful.

In his opening remarks at the town hall meeting, the minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said insecurity, as reflected in incidences of farmers/herders clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, ethno-religious clashes, and intolerance, cultism, drug addiction and kidnapping for ransom, are now triggering a rising call for secession as well as the politicisation of ethnic and religious differences.