By Juliana Etebom,

Chairman of Itu Local Government Area (LGA) in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Barrister Etetim Onuk has said that the restored peace among the residents of Itu LGA and other neighbouring communities would create room for economic development.

Hon. Onuk while speaking to LEADERSHIP in an interview acknowledged the state governor Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in fostering peace and economic development towards empowering the Akwa Ibomite, adding that the state is one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The re-elected Itu LGA chairman, Hon Onuk noted that he will consolidate on his first term achievements in the next three years while in office to ensure that the Itu people enjoy the dividend of democracy which is aimed at empowering Itu people.

“We are looking at how we can empower our youth so that they will acquire special skills relevant to the industrial revolution that his excellency is bringing to the state,” he said.

“Itu LGA is blessed with so many industries like the science park, car plants and many other industries are coming in, and this will make our youth relevant to the industrial hub that Itu LG is gradually becoming”.

Hon. Onuk also revealed that the LGA is looking at diversifying her economy through engaging farmers in a large production of agricultural products.

“The Itu LGA is known for their farming skills, so we are looking forward to enhancing the skills of the farmers so that they can be able to produce in larger quality which will be exported across Nigeria and out the country.

“We are keying into the federal government, state government including the local government project in diversifying the country’s economy, so we will join the trend to ensure that our next three years is devoted seriously on the aspect on agriculture so that Itu LGA will be the reference point in the state,” he concluded.