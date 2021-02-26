BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada and Mexico, Professor Iorwuese Hagher, has joined other Nigerians to call on the federal government to restructure the country.

The erudite scholar, who spoke at the Daily Asset 4th Annual Awards and Lecture on the theme, “Conflict Management, Peace Building and Development In a Democratic Setting,” lamented that Nigeria is now living in an extraordinary time since its amalgamation, adding that the country is receiving challenges it never thought of.

He said, “To avert war, Nigeria needs to embark on immediate people’s driven restructuring and overhaul the security infrastructure in order to provide justice and better security for peace so that we can rekindle hope and confidence in the government again.

The citizens are losing hope and confidence”.

While stressing that Nigeria needs nation builders to take it to the right path, the erudite scholar said the major problem facing the country is not corruption as many perceived but tribalism.

“I also advocate for the setting up of state police and local government policing systems that will be able to defend our borders.”

Speaking on the paper titled, “Nation Building in the Time of Anomy, the diplomat stressed the need for new and fresh politicians to take over the country.

