A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (South), Chief Olabode George, has urged the federal government to use the report of the 2014 national conference to effect the restructuring of the country.

Advertisements





George claimed that the report contains all necessary amendments needed to reshape the governance of the country.

He described the ongoing constitution review embarked upon by the National Assembly as a waste of time, adding that it cannot achieve anything beneficial to the people of the country.

Speaking on a Diamond FM talk show “Ijoba Alagbada” monitored in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, George posited that the present agitations across the country were as a result of disenchantment by the people who are not satisfied with the feedbacks they are getting from the centre.

The PDP chieftain advised the government to devolve the powers at the centre to the federating units so that people at the grassroots can feel more impact of government.

On agitations for breakup by some groups in the country, George said that people were agitating for freedom because the 1999 constitution cannot allow the various minorities to thrive in the country.

Advertisements

“It was as a result of fear of the minority tribes that the Military goverment led by Yakubu Gowon created states. But now, every section of the country is educated and they want to have a say in the affairs of the country. So, there is the need to review how they are being governed,” he stated.

Chief George, however, advised those clamouring for the breakup of the country to be patient because what they want to achieve could not be taken by force.