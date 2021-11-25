Elder statesman and leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMLF) Chief Edwin Clark, has reiterated his call for the restructuring of the country.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reform committee headed by Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, which made far-reaching recommendations on how to move Nigeria forward.

He said the president could adopt either the 2014 National Confab report or the Governor Nasir El-Rufai report, noting that both reports are the same.

He cautioned that current agitations by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation would be a child’s play if other aggrieved Nigerians join them.

The elder statesman who said he would not desist from calling for the country to be restructured also declared that he is ready to be imprisoned for treasonable offence over the agitation.

Clark, who stated this yesterday at a press conference on the state of the nation, lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for refusing to abide by its pre-2015 promise to restructure the country.

Clark, who stated that the president can cause restructuring of the country before the 2023 presidential election if he so desires, said it was disheartening that the country spends N1billion every year for constitutional amendment.

He said, “I am speaking on behalf of the majority of Nigerians. If we all agree, a meeting called by Mr President of all representatives of Nigerians to Aso Rock, will not last more than one day. The executive can then prepare a memorandum and send it to the National Assembly and we give it three or four months to get it passed.

“But we spend one billion naira every year to amend the constitution but for years now they have refused to restructure the country.

“So, if the APC is the party ruling Nigeria today it means it has power, under President Buhari, to implement whatever they want to implement in the interest of Nigerians.

“So, the issue of time to do restructuring does not arise. If they want to do it within six months, it can be done. Otherwise, others will join IPOB.

“Let me warn you that this country does not belong to a few individuals. What IPOB and Yoruba nation are doing is still a child’s play. No other Nigerian is prepared to subjugate him or herself. If they all join, there will be chaos in this country.”

He said that Nigerians must be ready to agitate for good governance, and pay the price for it, noting that the prison is not only for thieves, but also for those fighting for the interest of their country.

“Some of us are ready for treasonable trials, we are ready to go. Nobody owns this country more than myself. Enough is enough,” he said.