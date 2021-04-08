By Muh’d Zangina Kura |

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega has described the agitation for the restructuring of Nigeria as counter-productive in resolving the challenges facing the country.

Professor Jega stated this in a paper entitled “ Federalism, Restructuring of Nigeria, Perspective And Challenges” which he delivered at the maiden conference of Nigerian Political Science Association, Northwest Chapter, held at Federal University, Dutse.

He said, “It is true that there are bothersome issues and agitations in the country that need to be discussed and addressed for justice, equity and progress, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria as a single entity”.

“Everybody is aware of inequitable distribution of resources, agitation over marginalization, increase of abject poverty, political/social injustice, constitutional gaps and failure of leadership to live up to its responsibility over the years in the country “

“These challenges critically need to be addressed , but unfortunately some desperate political gladiators have hijacked and manipulated it to promote their power mongering interest.

Professor Jega, who was represented by Professor Habu Muhammad Fage, noted that the agitators for true federalism and restructuring cannot see the light of the day as it lack merits, clear definition and, above all, national interest.

The former INEC boss said: “The systematic changes must be clearly articulated with sincerity and national patriotism by civil society, not politicians, Also the civil societies should champion for public support and final implementation of the designed changes with strict adherence to the constitution and democratic tenets.”

The guest of honour, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state, commended the association and the university for organizing such thought provoking discussion.

“The topic of the paper is current and timely particularly considered to the critical situation in the country. I promised to forward all the suggestions and resolution of the conference to Nigerian Governors Forum for proper action,” Governor Badaru said.