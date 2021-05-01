BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has called for restructuring of the country and decentralisation of its economy to give states the opportunity to develop their resources at their own pace.

Makinde stated this while receiving the University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering alumni association which paid him a courtesy visit at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said in a statement that the governor stressed that though restructuring might not be a total solution, it would address the major challenges in the country.

“Yes, a restructured and decentralised country will not be a fix-all (solution) but it will at least put us on that trajectory where we can start dealing with other issues at the local level,” he said.

The governor, who welcomed the UNILAG engineering alumni to Ibadan, further said; “This is indeed a challenging period for us as a country across various sectors, education inclusive, and tertiary education cannot be left to the government alone. And it is also tied to our request for a restructured country.

He stated that with the NUC and TETFUND, everything had become centralised, adding that was why many are asking for a decentralised structure for the country, so that certain people can develop at their own pace without having to go to Abuja, even in terms of the FAAC.

He added: “So, I will accept to co-chair the committee with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we will roll up our sleeves and ensure we raise funds for the faculty towards our target of N500 million”.

Earlier, the national president of the Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, Engineer Dideolu Falobi, who lauded the development programmes of Governor Makinde, described him as a good ambassador of the faculty and the institution at large.