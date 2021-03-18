By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has commended senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial District, Uba Sani and House of Representatives member, Garba Datti for spearheading efforts to enact into law the recommendations of the APC True Federalism Committee report.

In a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, El-Rufai thanked Uba Sani and Datti for demonstrating that the National Assembly is the critical institution for the vital task of restructuring Nigeria by passing laws devolving powers to its federating units.

The governor who said he hope that more federal legislators will take up and sponsor the bills necessary to actualise restructuring as a nation-building opportunity, described the four bills sponsored by Uba Sani to ensure the decentralisation of policing in Nigeria as a significant movement in removing the anomaly of a unitary police force in a federal republic.

He said the bill proposed by Datti seeking to move labour matters into the concurrent list is another concrete step towards devolution of power in the country.

El-Rufai noted that decentralisation of the judiciary, police and labour matters were among the items recommended by the APC True Federalism Committee:”This entails moving the constitutional provisions on these matters wholly or partly from the exclusive list to the concurrent list, so that powers and responsibility over them can be devolved.

“The other issues include Mines and Minerals, Registration of Business Names, Prisons, Stamp Duties, Railways, Fingerprints and Identification and Foods and Drugs,” he said.

He recalled that the APC True Federalism Committee noted in its January 2018 report that “a major issue with the Nigerian federation is the enormous exclusive legislative powers of the federal government with resultant over-centralisation of power and authority.

“It is generally believed that a further decentralisation of some of these powers by devolving more powers, autonomy, and resources to the federating units will foster efficiency and sub-national responsiveness and local accountability,” the governor said.

The Governor recounted that the committee reported that “there were calls that each State should freely legislate on its minimum wage according to the resources available to it but should avoid huge disparity between salaries and emoluments.

“The committee recommends this should be adopted as each state should be free to decide on its level of remuneration based on its resources and productivity. In fact, the committee is of the view that all labour relational issues should be federalised and each state is free to determine its own labour laws.

“Such devolved powers on labour matters will include trade unions, industrial relations, conditions, safety and welfare of labour, industrial disputes, prescribing minimum wage and industrial arbitration,” he said.

El-Rufai urged the leadership and membership of the two chambers of the National Assembly to expeditiously enact these bills into law with adequate regulatory standards and safeguards to enable State and Community Policing throughout Nigeria, uphold labour rights and promote efficient industrial relations.

“The Kaduna State Government is the first to pay the new national minimum wage, a step that was followed by raising minimum monthly pension to N30,000 for retirees on the old defined benefits system. The state has been operating the contributory pension system since 1 January 2017” the statement said. ENDs