Publisher, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has said restructuring cannot heal Nigeria, describing it as a half solution to the country’s woos.

Sowore stated this yesterday during an interview organised by Toyin Falola titled: “A Conversation with Omoyele Sowore.’’

The presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) noted that politicians are now comfortable with the word restructuring which he said makes him uncomfortable.

He said, “I am no longer advocating for half solutions. Restructuring is a half solution and cannot heal Nigeria. I am more comfortable with what will heal the country. Nigeria has passed the stage of restructuring.

“I have sat down with most of the people advocating for restructuring, and their positions are different. Restructuring is more like a buzz word, and Nigeria is like a supermarket for the elite.”

Speaking further, he said revolutions are targeted at the liars, oppressors, landlords, and gerrymanderers.

He alleged that the current administration is using the military and other security agencies to hypnotize the people to keep the country together.

“A time will come when people will not go to worship places because they will understand that they have held their emancipation and are part of the gang up,” he said.

He said his job is to bring about a new order aimed at an egalitarian society.

Sowore said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot stand as a credible opposition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) because their constitution was drafted by the same person Bola Ige.

On appearing to court with a man clad in traditional outfits, he said the question is part of the problem as one doesn’t need to explain what he is wearing.