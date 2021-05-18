A member of the House of Representatives, Sergius Ogun, yesterday hinted that there is a groundswell of opposition against Senate President Ahmad Lawan which may lead to his impeachment over comments he made on the demand for restructuring of the polity.

Ogun attributed the development to what he termed loose remarks by the Senate President on the position held by Southern governors on the matter of the country’s restructuring and open grazing of cattle by herders.

The lawmaker claimed that Lawan’s comments had betrayed his plans to scuttle the on-going constitution amendment project which has the key element of restructuring of the Nigerian state.

“The Senate president said the seventeen southern governors that said they should restructured the country should go and restructure their state first that the elected people should not be talking like that, it is a disgrace.

“Now the president has said he does not have power to outer the constitution that the people that can do that will be the national assembly and we are in that process. The deputy senate president already brought out that roster for public hearing around the country, and for those of us in the house of representatives we also have an agenda like that.

“We are in the process of amending the constitution and the chairman of the national assembly is rebuking, chartism the governors for saying that they should restructured that country. So if you ask me any right thinking person will believe that look this process is dead on the arrival they does not believe in it, if not why will he talk like that.

“For him to be talking to the governors that represents the section of the country it show he is not fit to be the senate president and I strongly believe that the senators from the South will do something about it this week. The senators from the South already endorse the position of the governors, we also in the house has already done that.

“We do not need people that can express their biase in that manner, he suppose to be a leader. I think this number three figure they call them has a lot to deceiving them. How can a leader at a time like this suppose to be bringing people together will be speaking like that, we so not need people like that.

“We are already talking about impeachment, the chairman of the national assembly if we are talking about the impeachment of the president who is going to preside over that? It is the same man that we are talking about. So we asked him to go and I’m sure the process has started,” Hon Ogun said

Hon Sergius Ogun said that the senate president says the state governors should go and restructure their states, Edo state governor Mr Godwin Obaseki is restructuring our state and it is restructuring that is bringing problem in Kaduna state. So if I’m in the senate my name will be the first on that list and do not know if there signature will be enough to do that but if I’m in the senate my name will be the first to support his impeachment.