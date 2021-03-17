BY PAtIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

Nigeria in 2015 committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

However, six years after, about 76 per cent of Nigerians still pay out-of-pocket to access healthcare.

This is pushing many households further into poverty as many sometimes have to sell off their assets and source of livelihood just to finance healthcare.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), UHC means health coverage for all, without discrimination and leaving no one behind.

The global health body also stressed that everyone everywhere has a right to benefit from health services that they need without falling into poverty when using them.

Also, the Sustainable Development Goal 3:8 targets achievement of UHC, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

Meanwhile, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established by the federal government to improve the health of all Nigerians at an affordable cost. However, optimal health insurance coverage is not feasible in the country without a review of the NHIS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHIS law is still a non-mandatory, thereby attracting more of the former sector and few from the private sector who are willing.

Executive secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said that if the Scheme is made mandatory, it will increase the Scheme’s financial pool which will lead to a large pool.

“When you have such a large pool of fund, you do what is called cross-subsidisation. The rich will subsidise the poor, and there is a tendency you will have a surplus fund with which you will use to give and create subsidy for those who cannot pay. Under the mandatory insurance scheme, everybody will join and then you have the money coming from the public sector, from the private sector and you have contributions coming from persons that are rich. With that kind of funding, you can now begin the journey towards achieving universal health coverage,” said Sambo.

Presenting the NHIS progress report at an informal engagement with health correspondents, recently in Kaduna, Prof. Sambo expressed optimism that the NHIS Amendment Bill pending before the National Assembly for passage would change the face of health insurance in the country.

On coverage, he said that the population of Nigerians that have enrolled in the health insurance scheme has risen to 10,269,996 from six million earlier reported by the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

Sambo explained that as part of strategies to increase its subscriber base, NHIS is set to capture every segment of the nation’s population including the Nigerian Youth Service Corp (NYSC), the elderly and also, chronic diseases like cancer.

He said that the Scheme was also planning to automate all NHIS business and connect all health insurance in the country.

On recovery of NHIS trapped funds, Sambo said “We have about N11 billion trapped in the Federation Account since 2014. We have been meeting with the minister of finance to see how to get it back. Also, we have been pursuing another N10 billion lodged in Heritage Bank, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been helping us to recover it. When there was COVID-19, N6 billion was taken from the NHIS account without notice.”

Meanwhile, since his appointment as NHIS ES in November 2019, Sambo has rolled out reforms to reposition the Scheme for optimal performance.

As part of these reforms, Sambo had initiated the ‘Health Insurance Under One Roof’ concept, designed to integrate health insurance structures and programmes across all levels of operation within the framework of a decentralised health insurance ecosystem in the country.

Also, the Scheme recently flagged-off the Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP). The programme will allow individuals, families and groups to join the NHIS ecosystem.

Speaking during the launch of the programme in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said the innovation was in line with the federal government’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda for attainment of UHC through mandatory Health Insurance.

He said that the GIFSHIP will leverage on the overarching e-NHIS framework, which according to him, has been on the drawing board for more than a decade and was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Some of the appealing features of this programme are: the inbuilt mechanisms to guard against moral hazard, adverse selection as well as allowing room for organizations, political office holders, donor agencies, multinational corporations, philanthropists and people in diaspora to contribute their quota towards the attainment of UHC,” he explained.