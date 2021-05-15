ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Asaba

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has berated the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, over comments credited to the latter on the call for restructuring of the nation’s political structure by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF).

LEADERSHIP reports that 17 governors from southern Nigeria had met during the week in Asaba, Delta Sate on the auspices of SGF, to discuss the rising level of insecurity in their regions, among others.

Okowa noted that the discussion around the restructuring of the country has been on among Nigerians for some time, insisting that the subect cannot be avoided.

The governor, while speaking at the launch of an empowerment scheme by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in Asaba, the state capital, and apparently responding to Lawan’s criticism of SGF’s resolutions, said it was wrong for anybody to fault the position of the southern governors, noting that the governors only reechoed the voices of their people.

“I have read a lot about the outcome of the Southern Governors Forum meeting. Unfortunately, I read somebody saying that we ought not to speak on certain things because we are elected people. If you cannot echo the voice of your people, then you are not worthy of the position you are holding.

“All those things that we said in our communique are not new. They have been spoken by our people and what we did was just to reecho their wishes,” the governor added.