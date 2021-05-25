The Senate yesterday absolved Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, of any wrong doing on his stance on restructuring, saying he is entitled to his opinion.

Deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this yesterday at a press conference ahead of the zonal public hearing on constitution amendment.

Omo-Agege who is also the chairman, Senate committee on constitution amendment, noted that there was nothing about the recent position of the Senate president on restructuring since the chairman of the National Assembly was free to express his personal opinion.

According to him, while every lawmaker has only one vote, the Senate doesn’t have a predetermined position on the constitution amendment.

“The Senate president is not against restructuring. I listened to his comment when he spoke at the villa.

He is entitled to his opinion just like any other Nigerian. As I said, we will put these issues into vote and every lawmaker only has one vote,” he noted.

The deputy Senate president also said the 1999 constitution is the most criticised in the history of Nigerian constitutions.

He said despite the criticism, the constitution has also stayed the test of time, adding that the fifth alteration process is to capture some of the yearnings of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He state that no other constitution has received as many and diverse criticisms as the 1999 constitution.

“No doubt, we are all alive to the peculiarities of our Constitution. The first is that it this is the most enduring Constitution in our country since the Independence Constitution of 1960, having lasted 22 years, and still counting. And if you consider all the Constitutions since the first in 1914 under Lord Frederick Luggard, it is only second to the Hugh Clifford Constitution of 1922-1946.

“The second is that there is perhaps no other Constitution that has received as many and diverse criticisms as the 1999 Constitution. These have come from Civil Society Groups, Socio-Cultural groups, regional organisations, professional bodies, ethnic nationalities, other pressure groups, as well as individuals,” Omo-Agege said.

He added that the criticisms are varied and widespread, including issues of adequate representatives of the people of Nigeria by the constitution, issues of federalism, devolution of powers, socio-economic rights, liberty for persons and gender equality among others.

“We must commend the resilience of Nigerians that in spite of these protests and agitations, the Constitution has lingered. Yet, we must not rest on our oars. Governance is anything but democratic when we fail to be responsive to the sensibilities and aspirations of those who put us in office, as they are actually the ones in power.

“To this extent, the National Assembly took up the gauntlet, with the President of the Senate His Excellence Dr. Lawan, constituting a Constitutional Amendment Committee on the 12th of February 2020.

“When the Committee, humbly headed by me, began work, there were about 32-header 1999 Constitutional Alteration Bills. These were considered and streamlined to a 13-point frame of reference, to which we requested memoranda from all including members of the Press,” he pointed out.