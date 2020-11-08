BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Abia Central in the Senate, Theodore Orji, has said that restructuring of Nigeria’s political structure would solve the myriad of socio-economic challenges being faced by the country.

Orji, who is the immediate past governor of Abia State, spoke in an interview at the weekend in Abuja ahead of his 70th birthday anniversary slated for Monday, November 9, 2020.

He noted that purposeful leadership, dialogue with agitators and equal treatment of all sections of the country will go a long way in dousing political tensions and as well enhance national integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The advice is already on the table and that is restructuring. If there are dissident voices, call them and discuss with them and find out how you can bring them in and that is what will solve the problems we are facing now. Restructuring is what everybody is shouting,” Orji said.

On the recurrent agitations for resource control by the Niger Delta region, the Abia-born federal lawmaker insisted that it was necessary to address all teething issues once and for all, in order to engender fairness and justice for all Nigerians.

“The resources are coming from somewhere. You are producing and you are not getting enough, will you keep quiet? You will be shouting every day. You see the people of Niger Delta shouting everyday. We should restructure with resource control, with all those areas, we know the areas that are sensitive. Call the dissidents to a conference and discuss with them,” he added.