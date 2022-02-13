As the Area Councils’ elections of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) held on Saturday gradually draw its curtains, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be in early lead as results trickle in from different wards.

The Area Councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal (AMAC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier said that 14 political parties were cleared to participate in the poll.

Over 400 candidates and their running mates are vying for these positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is even as over 1.3 million voters were officially expected to vote across 2,229 polling units in the FCT election which will lead to the emergence of six chairmen – one for each area council, and 62 councillors.

More so, INEC had said elections will not hold in 593 polling units as they had no registered voters.

The INEC FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Abuja, Yahaya Bello expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the election saying it commenced early in most polling units in the territory.

He said, “It is our collective gratitude to that Almighty God that after all this time that we have been preparing for the election, it has been successful. We started since March 31, 2021 when we gave the notice of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Between then and now every other programme to do with this election has been completed.

The conduct of the election was however marred by late arrival of materials, voter apathy and inadequate security provision, among others, LEADERSHIP Sunday can report.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable and guidelines, pulling units are to open by 8am but LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that by 10am, election materials were yet to arrive in most of the polling stations.

A visit to Pyakasa primary school FCT/UBEB, along the airport road, showed that elections materials were yet to get to the polling units at 10am. It was the same situation at Aleyita FCT/ UBEB primary school, even though security men, election observers, party agents and some of the voters were seen waiting.

Most of the polling unit visited in Abuja metropolis as at 9:30 -10am, only had few election materials with voters, security personnel and election observers waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observers who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday said if the polling units close to the roads under Abuja Municipal Area Council were yet to commence voting at 10am, the people in the hinterland may experience more delay.

Even though election materials were seen in some of the polling units in Karu and Nyanya wards before 10am, in Kabusa ward many polling units had no materials by that time.

At the Old Chief’s Palace with polling unit Code 036 with local area code 06 at Karu ward, voting commenced at exactly at 10:25.

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the National Assembly, Sen Philip Aduda, who cast his vote at the polling unit at about1:30pm expressed disappointment at the failure of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at Garki, Bwari, Kuje, Kwali and other places in the ongoing exercise.

“I came here, I was accredited and I voted immediately. But from all the reports we’ve been receiving, the BVAS is not working well. In some places like Garki, Bwari in Bwari Area Council, then Kuje, Kwali and other places, there are issues with the BVAS.

“BVAS was said to have been used in some off-season elections in Anambra and we hope the failure here is not a plan to work against us. There are problems. I hope that and, I repeat, I hope that they are not trying to use the BVAS failure against us. We hope it is not deliberate to disenfranchise our people,” Aduda said.

He said further: “From what I have observed around the FCT, I am not satisfied. But what I have done here is a bit seamless but I know in many places in the FCT, there are problems.”

An election observer with Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said many people refused to come out to vote because they have no confidence in the system.

“The BVAS can only work if the system is working. In as much as the system is not working, we will continue to observe these issues. There is voter apathy because the system is not working,” Nwagwu said.

Despite delay in the commencement of voting at Aleyita and Pyakasa poling units, the electorate applauded the conduct of the electoral officials and the smooth running of the machines.

The elections materials, which arrived late at the two polling units, caused accreditation and voting to commence at about 11:30am and noon respectively in the two units.

An elated voter at the Aleyita polling unit, Abdullahi Buba Sarki, a retired military officer, after casting his vote, said, “I will commend the electoral process. The voting is ongoing. People are on the queue, which is the right thing. There’s no violence. After checking your name from the lists posted on the wall, you go for accreditation after which you are allow to cast your vote.

“The machines work properly. As soon as you place your finger, it reads and you vote. The only issue I have with the exercise today is the late arrival of election materials; we started at about 12:40 or thereabout. Apart from that, everything is okay.”

Another voter, Jonathan J. Bako complained about the late arrival of voting materials. “They didn’t start as schedule, we were told that the process will start by 8:30am, but here we started at about 12:40pm. I will advise that in subsequent elections, most especially the 2023 general elections, they should try to adhere to time. For the machine, it’s working perfectly well. There was no delay in finger print reading.”

Mary Daniel who also cast her vote said, “Actually they delayed us before they started but as we have started now, everything is going well. So, we appreciate what they are doing now. I think, with the way the machines are working, they will be able to attend to all the electorate present.”

However, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that also monitored the election said it was marred by irregularities.

Yiaga Africa said it deployed trained and accredited roving observers to observe the FCT Area Council elections in the six Area Councils and that at 1pm on election day with reports received from Watching The Votes (WTV), observers witnessed late opening of polling stations due to poor logistics and election security problems.

“Yiaga Africa notes that some trained adhoc staff were substituted on election day just before deployment to the polling units. This implies that adhoc officials who were not trained were deployed to administer the elections. Yiaga Africa notes that the late-hour substitution could likely affect the quality of election administration.

“In line with election guidelines, the BVAS was deployed to all polling units observed. In some polling units observed, INEC deployed two BVAS to polling units with high number of registered voters. However, Yiaga Africa observed that in some polling units with over 1000 registered voters, INEC deployed only one BVAS, indicating inconsistency in the guidelines for the BVAS deployment,” Yiaga Africa said in a report released by its executive director, Samson Itodo, and BOT member, Ezenwa Nwagwu.

“Yiaga Africa observers reported disenfranchisement of voters as a result of missing names on the voter register deployed to the polling unit. In the centres where the disenfranchisement occurred, the voters were holders of valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) assigned to those polling units,” the report said.

The observation revealed that some polling units had as many as 2,500 registered voters while others had less than five voters within the same location.

“Yiaga Africa notes with dismay the confusion created by the irregularity in the information from the security agencies on the restriction of movement. We note that the inconsistent communication from security agencies may undermine public confidence in the transparency and objectivity of security agencies during elections,” the CSO said, even as it recommended a comprehensive audit of the voter register, BVAS technology, elections logistics and distribution of voters to polling units.

“Security agencies should ensure utmost professionalism and remain impartial throughout the conduct of this election.

CDD Lists BVAS Malfunctioning, Voter Apathy, Vote Buying As Anomalies

On its part, another CSO, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has listed Biometric Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunction, low turnout of voters, and vote-buying as some of the anomalies which affected the smooth conduct of the FCT Area Council elections.

This is even as the frontline pro-democracy group called on INEC to take action to address the listed issues as the country heads towards the 2023 general elections.

In its preliminary findings released at the close of polling yesterday in Abuja, its director, Idayat Hassan, during a press briefing stressed that ensuring effectiveness and seamless operation of BVAS remains a critical component for the smooth conduct of the polls.

On its findings, she stated that its observer data showed that 22.5 percent of INEC officials arrived before 8am, while poll officials who arrived between 8am and 8:30 am stood at 50.7 percent, with only 26.8. arriving after 8:30 am.

Hassan said where the BVAS worked, voters spent an average of 8-10 minutes on the accreditation process.

She said, “This translates roughly to eight voters accredited in one full hour.”

Hassan said its observers also reported that across all the Area Councils, AMAC recorded the most number of functional BVAS.

“The Area Councils where observers reported non-functional BVAS were Kuje and Abaji. Data from CDD field observers indicated that the functionality of BVAS continued to be a major source of hitches and delays in the electoral process.

“In a few isolated cases, such as Abaji Ward 001 PU 003, Ward 06 PU 003, observers reported no issues in the functionality of BVAS. ”

However, in PU 003, she said BVAS failed to capture the biometrics of voters thereby delaying accreditation and voting, resulting in frustration for voters waiting on the lines.

At Abaji Northeast Ward 02, PU 001, she said CDD observers reported that fingerprint and face capturing functions of the device did not work well for aged voters leading to their inability to cast their ballot.

She said, “It was observed that an INEC official had to instruct that the BVAS should be used to capture the biometrics of younger voters first, before being used for the elderly.”

She further expressed concern that in areas like Karu, Gwarinpa, Sunnyville Estate, Jikwoyi, and Galadiwa among others, its observers reported voting going on as at 3:40 pm, largely due to delayed accreditation occasioned by issues relating to BVAS.

“In PU001 in Zuba, the BVAS success rate was reported to be very low, leading to delays in the accreditation and voting process. Several voters complained that the device worked slowly, frustrating eligible voters, many of who returned home without voting,” she said.

Commenting on the issue of low voter turnout, she recalled it had earlier admonished the political parties and candidates to do more in terms of sensitising voters and mobilising them to come and exercise their franchise.

She also noted that the failure of the political parties to robustly canvass for votes contributed to the apathy and low turnout, which characterised the election.

Hassan said: “In Ward 5 in Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC), a polling station with four polling units did not record a single voter turning out to cast any vote.”

She said CDD strongly condemned the rampant incidents of vote-buying, including crude tactics wherein party agents asked voters who had been induced to converge in a particular location away from the polling unit to sell their votes.

“Monies which exchanged hands in the course of vote-buying and selling ranged between N1,000 and up to N3,000. On critical incidents, there were poor crowd management in several areas where there was substantial turnout,” she said.

Speaking further, Hassan said that in Ward 06, PU 003, a group of thugs invaded the polling unit during voting and took away the ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

“In terms of gender participation in the election, CDD observers’ data showed that 33.2 percent of INEC officials were women, while 66.8 percent were men in the areas where CDD deployed and observed,” she added.

Businesses On Lockdown As Residents Troop Out To Cast Votes

Businesses and vehicular movement were on lockdown and residents of Kubwa and Bwari came out in large numbers to cast their votes in yesterday’s FCT council polls.

Some areas visited by our correspondent in Kubwa and Bwari witnessed large turnout of voters who conducted themselves in orderly manner.

As of 9am in Bwari, INEC staff members were not on ground to begin the business of the day.

A resident, Austin Dolapo said, ”This election is rubbish. INEC is not ready at all. How can there be no INEC staff on ground as of 9am?”

Like Austin, some voters were also agitated about the late arrival of INEC staff and election materials in the area

Before 9am, some voters were already on ground to cast their votes but were disappointed when they saw no staffers of INEC and election materials.

But the case was however different in Kuduru ward, also in Bwari, where the election began at 9am.

According to residents, INEC officials and election materials arrived early.

When our correspondent visited the polling unit, residents were in their hundreds to cast their votes and election was going on in an orderly manner.

A resident, Aminu Kado said, ”the voting started at 9am. INEC staff and election materials were on ground as at 9am. As you can see, the election is going in in peaceful manner.”

One Feared Dead In Abuja Council Poll

A voter has been feared killed during the FCT Area Council election.

A middle-aged female voter was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle while trying to access the polling unit.

The incident happened at PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

Voters in the area immediately apprehended the motorcyclist and handed him over to security operatives deployed for the election.

The FCT Command of the Nigerian Police Force had on the eve of the election announced a restriction of movement but hours later released another statement relaxing the restrictions and urging all residents to go about their normal duties.

However, at about midnight, the Command again issued a notice of restriction, saying it was in receipt of credible intelligence to the effect that some miscreants were trying to cash in on the relaxed atmosphere to foment violence.

Low Turnout Mars Voting In Gwarinpa, Kubwa, Dawaki

The elections witnessed low turnout in most of the polling units in Gwarinpa, Dawaki, and Kubwa areas of the capital city.

As of 10 am yesterday, the election was yet to start at Dawaki. Save for a few security officials, no INEC officials were present at the polling booth for an election that was supposed to start at 8am.

Over 20 voters were already at the venue waiting for the arrival of the officials and voting materials.

In the afternoon, the polling unit in Dawaki still witnessed low voter turnout.

At the NYSC camp polling unit in Kubwa, voting commenced at 8:3am.

The conduct of the election at the polling unit was peaceful.

However out of the five polling units in the NYSC camp, only one has a few people voting, the rest were empty. According to a corp member, the other units were empty because they were newly created.

Also, two hours after the commencement of voting at the Liberty Junction polling unit in Kubwa, no single voter had come for voting.

According to one of the presiding officers, they have been around since 8am and no voter had turned up. Residents around the area could be seen going about their normal businesses.

Similarly, slow network affected voting in the Kubwa Village by the Byazhin junction polling unit.

INEC officials commenced voting process by 8:30am but fewer than 10 voters had done accreditation because of the slow BVAS.

Some of the voters were seen protesting angrily. By 11:42am, the BVAS machine stopped working.

Also, as of 1pm, no voter had turned up in the Tipper Garage 1 and 2 polling units in Gwarinpa.

According to officials at both polling units, they had been on hand since 8am and were yet to see any voters. By 1 pm, they are still waiting for voters to turn up.

Many polling units in Gwarimpa recorded a low turnout of voters so far.

Places visited by our correspondents include the Gwarimpa LEA primary school unit which has three polling units, the Federal Medical Centre polling unit, and the Setraco gate polling unit.

Some of the polling units recorded zero voting while others saw negligible voter turnout.

Voters Angry, Frustrated Over BVAS Malfunctioning

Angry voters lamented the delay in identifying voters by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices in the council elections.

The incidences were recorded at Garki Village/Garki Dispensary, PU 001, and polling unit 018, Central Post Office area in Abuja. The voters were already agitated and frustrated at the time our reporter got to the place.

The scenario resulted in some squabbles between election officials and voters.

The presiding officers attributed the poor performance of the BVAS to network failure.

Monarch Laments Malfunctioning Of BVAS

The Ona of Abaji, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Alhaji Adamu Baba-Yunusa, has lamented the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) at some voting centres in Abaji area.