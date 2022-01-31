The resurgence of military coups is a growing concern in Africa, especially in West Africa, where there have been five unconstitutional takeover of government by soldiers in the last two years, four times in the last year alone, with the latest coming on January 24, 2022 in Burkina Faso when soldiers loyal to Colonel Paul-Henry Damiba removed President Marc Christian Kabore, citing incompetence and economic hardship biting the citizens hard, in addition to poor military equipment to fight terrorists in the country.

In Chad, the death of long-time Chadian President Idris Deby, on Tuesday April 20, 2021, in the hands of a militant group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), gave the military an opportunity to strike. Deby’s 37-year-old son, Mahamat, took over power in blatant violation of the country’s constitution.

According to the constitution, the head of the country’s parliament should assume power in the event of the death of the President within stipulated time until elections are held, but the junta has quelled every protest to return to constitutional order.

Although Chadian military leaders have set an 18-month transition period to conduct elections, the county’s undemocratic history does not give much hope that the transitional process will produce any outcome different from the entrenched Idris Deby dynasty that started in 1990, now represented by his son.

In Mali there have been two military coups of late. In May 2021, Colonel Assimi Goita staged a second coup in nine months and ousted the transition President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, accusing them of reshuffling the cabinet that did not favour the army.

Goita had in August 2020 sacked the President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita following massive government protests against Keita’s government. Despite condemnation by the international community, Goita has remained unmoved. He has attracted severe sanctions on his country when he changed the original date for elections this February and demanded he be given another five years in office.

And on September 5, 2021, military leaders in Guinea led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya ousted President Alpha Conde. Conde had manipulated his country’s constitution to get tenure elongation for himself after serving two terms, a move that caused unrest and protests but Conde sent in troops to quell the protests.

ECOWAS suspended the country but the coupists have set out a transition for the return of civilian rule that does not inspire confidence.

In Sudan, a power sharing arrangement between a civilian government and the military did not work out, and Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan, on 25 October 2021, again sacked the civilian government, citing political infighting. However, under intense pressure, the coup leaders reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but this was followed by more unrest in the country. Hamdok has since resigned while the citizens demand nothing but democratic governance devoid of military vestiges. Two years earlier, the longtime ruler, Omar Al Bashir, had been toppled by the military on April 11, 2019 after months of popular uprising. He had come to power in 1989 through a military coup himself.

The first of this gale of coups was in Zimbabwe on November 14, 2017, when soldiers toppled the country’s president since independence, Robert Mugabe. The soldiers installed his former vice president, Emerson Mnangagwa, who he had fired a week earlier in a move seen as positioning his wife to take over from him.

There were also unsuccessful coup attempts in Gabon in January 2019, and in Sudan in September 2021. Elsewhere in Asia, the military in Myanmar ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and applied extreme force to crush pro-democracy protests.

As a newspaper, we are concerned that recent military takeovers of governments in Africa signal some perilous times for democratic governance with the attendant consequences for the development and well-being of the citizens of the continent.

The gale of coups has bewildered the international community and cast serious doubts on the credibility of the regional organisations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to rally forces to stop these ugly developments. While they have been quick to condemn some coups – like Mali and Burkina Faso, they were tolerant of those in Chad and Zimbabwe. They need to be consistent and firm in condemning and sanctioning those involved in any illegal change of government.

Sadly, the sit-tight syndrome and the politics of exclusion and primitive accumulation by African leaders have made democracy incapable of uplifting the standard of living of the masses, which accounts for the street jubilation that followed some of the coups.

As a newspaper we condemn any unconstitutional change of government, because the military does not always have the people as their priority. We also urge political leaders to learn to play by the rules and to use their privileged positions to serve their people, not their selfish interests. In this way, the thirst for coups will diminish.