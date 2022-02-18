Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to retain the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) in the commission for efficiency.

Bawa made the call during the public hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters as well as Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

The proposed bills are Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) 2021, Public Complaints Commission (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2022 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill 2021.

Bawa, who was represented by the secretary of the commission, Dr George Ekpungu, said the request is for NASS to pass SB 789.He said,

“Our reasons being that the said bill which seeks to confer legal personality on SCUML and retain its operations under the EFCC, promotes efficiency in the conduct of government business as it would leverage on existing structures and personnel.

“However, passing SB 642 comes with additional financial burden on the nation due to the fact that it demands the creation and setting up of a new Bureau for money laundering control with antecedent start-up and running cost,” EFCC said while rejecting the creation of a bureau.

“In addition, SCUML under the EFCC has become a brand name regarding the regulation of non-financial businaesses and professions, therefore passing SB. 642 would be disruptive of the existing regime, while this will clearly not be the situation with the passing of SB. 789 as the transition will be entirely seamless,” the commission added.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also kicked against the plan by the Senate to enact new anti-money laundering laws without required amendments on the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said an amendment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011 will better serve the interest of Nigeria than a repeal and re-enactment.

Emefiele, who was represented by a director in the apex bank, Mr Chibuzor Anthony Efobi, said, “Where the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011 is repealed and re-enacted, there would be new legal foundations which have not been assessed against the FATF standards.”