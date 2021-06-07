Businessman and good governance advocate, Uba A. Michael has called on the federal government to revisit the decision to ban microblogging site, Twitter from operating in the country while also advising Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey to review his company’s policy.

According to him, suspending Donald Trump and now deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s Twitter post is not a very fair practice.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Uba said the negative effect the ban will have on the economy outweighs the positive when compared, hence the need to lift the ban.

His words: “Freedom of speech is one right that every Nigerian has and a ban on Twitter where most Nigerians get to express their views is inimical to the growth of the nation and our nascent democracy.

“Yes, there are situations where people use the medium to spread fake news, misinformation and attempt to tear the country apart which should be treated as a criminal offence and offenders made to face the law, but please let’s no throw away the baby with the bath water.

“Government also uses this medium to inform Nigerian on its day to day governing of the country. The impact of the ban is that we would no longer be kept abreast with happenings via Twitter.

“Also, think of those who make their living off Twitter. There are those who have been able to create a source of living for themselves. Local businesses use Twitter as a medium of advertising and exposure for their business worldwide.

“Please, I plead with the federal government to reconsider this decision so that we don’t shoot ourselves on the foot by creating more jobless Nigerians.” He concluded