Over the years, funding the health sector in Nigeria has continued to cast doubts regarding the government’s willingness to meet words with action as far as the wellbeing of the citizens is concerned. This has also become obvious because while successive governments glibly commit to providing affordable and available healthcare services to the citizenry they, at the same time, renege on promises made.

Among other reasons the military gave on December 31, 1983 for toppling the Second Republic administration of the late President Shehu Shagari was that public hospitals were “mere consulting clinics.” It was that coup that brought the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari to power then as head of state. Thirty seven years after, those words still resound in the ears of Nigerians even more stridently.

Nigerian public hospitals today and, indeed, the entire gamut of the nation’s healthcare delivery system, leave much to be desired. From the dearth of facilities to shortage of manpower, a lot can yet be done to restore sanity in the sector that makes all the difference to the life of the citizenry. The situation has degenerated to the level that patients go to hospitals not to recuperate and recover, but to die. It is that bad.

This newspaper observes that in addition to the non-availability of critical facilities, services where available, are so expensive and out of the reach of the average Nigerian. It is convenient to blame the human factor in the whole rot. But if the truth must be told, the woes of the Nigerian health sector are attributable, largely, to poor funding by the federal, state and local government areas. The yearly budgetary allocations and disbursements to this sector by the various governments have remained so dismal that the country is unable to meet both the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organisations (WHO) benchmarks for health sector funding.

It is against this background that we consider the recent salutary call by the chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, that all operators in the private sector should commit one per cent of their profit to fund the health sector challenges in Nigeria, as deserving of thorough appraisal. In the opinion of Dangote which this newspaper shares, such fund will enable the country to frontally tackle the lingering COVID-19 pandemic as well as other health issues plaguing the nation.

The business mogul canvassed the fiscal option at a recent virtual Bloomberg New Economic Forum (NEF). He argued that such tax, which would be different from the corporate taxes that the companies are already paying, could increase funding for the nation’s ailing health sector.

To give legal teeth to this proposition, the Aliko Dangote Foundation is considering sponsoring a bill at the National Assembly to make it mandatory for the private sector to contribute, in this special way, to the funding of the health sector.

It stands to reason that with the critical situation in the health sector, such financial input from the private sector is urgently required. We also think that calling it tax may give the impression that the government is putting an additional burden on businesses. Instead, it should be seen as a goodwill offering in the mould of the CACOVID contributions but this time on a sustained basis directed at rescuing the health sector, which to all intents and purposes, is in an emergency condition.

While not denying the fact that the health sector is underfunded, we are disturbed by the level of corruption in hospital management in Nigeria. Just as obtains in the larger society, funds disbursed to these public hospitals are often mismanaged by officials vested with the responsibility to use them for public good.

Regardless, we agree with Dangote that immediate and plausible actions need to be taken to save the health sector from its current deplorable state. The indices emanating from the sector are so alarming such that maternal mortality in the country is among the world’s highest, the lifespan of the people has continued to decline, the ratio of patients to doctors remains worrisome, leading to overcrowding and long wait to access medical personnel.

A recent report alluded to this when it unveiled that most Nigerians now patronise herbal homes because of high cost of services, drugs and endless and, in most cases, futile wait for health officials.

However, we do not think that this is the right time to introduce this law if it is eventually enacted. The reason is not far-fetched. The business environment is not as conducive as it should be a situation that is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the companies are cutting cost, sacking workers, streamlining and right-sizing their operations to keep afloat.

It is the view of this newspaper that to save the health sector, an intervention agency into which this fund will be paid ought to be put in place. It should specifically handle the provision of infrastructure and other capital-intensive projects in the hospitals while the government takes care of the recurrent expenditure.