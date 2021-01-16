By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma, has declared that the newly recruited special constabularies for community policing in the country will embarrass the Nigeria Police with their actions.

Chukwuma, who is also the director-general of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch Agency, made the declaration while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The retired senior Police officer said: “I am sure they (special constabularies) are not armed. Let me be very frank with you. Mark my words; when I say something on security, it comes to pass.

“Let me tell you and make my words; these boys who have been recruited as community Police officers today, who are adorning the same colour of uniform with Nigerian Policemen will cause the Nigeria Police embarrass in no distance time.

“Most of them are going to abuse the privilege of being called Policemen and they will use that to embarrass the Nigeria Police. That is when you will hear that they are not regular Policemen, but now, they are regular Police.”

Chukwuma stated that until the activities of community vigilante groups are centralised, members of various vigilante groups in the state will continue to abuse the right of residents of the state.

He said: “I am not surprised at what is happening with OSPAC and it’s likes. I am not surprised . What are their professional backgrounds; those are the issues?

“Like I said, they are children of circumstances and until a coordinated body is formed; whereby everything about security in the state centralised and have a channel of reporting; to a head who reports to the chief executive on daily basis.

“Not only that, who shares information with the community leaders, starting with the Paramount Ruler, to the entire leadership system within the community. Then, we will now have it right.”