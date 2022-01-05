Some retired military personnel, on Wednesday, stormed the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja to demand the immediate payment of their pension arrears.

The retirees under the aegis of Coalition for Concerned Veterans accused the federal government of owing them 24-month arrears of the approved minimum wage for military veterans, debarment allowance, among others.

The leader of the group, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, said they had embarked on the protest as a result of the untold hardship and clear neglect of members by the authorities.

He lamented that despite serving the country with all their might to ensure the country remains united, peaceful and free, they are being subjected to such treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durowaiye-Herberts vowed that they would continue with the protest until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Military Pensions Board, Commodore S.A. Lawal, has however assured pensioners that funds for payment of the 24 months minimum wage pension arrears to military pensioners was included in the Board’s year 2022 budget.

Commodore Lawal disclosed this while reacting to series of protests by members of some military veteran groups.

He said though the protests have remained peaceful, the Board wished to appeal to its esteemed pensioners to desist from any further agitation as their demands are being addressed by relevant government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our esteemed military retirees would recall that in May 2021 the MPB notified them through a press release of my discussions with the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) with regards to payment of all outstanding entitlements of military retirees as a result of the consequential adjustments on pensions occasioned by the New Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

“My engagements with the Ministry paid off in June 2021 as funds were released to the Board for payment of shortfalls in gratuities of military retirees who retired/discharged from the Services between 18 April 2019 and 30 April 2021 as well as the implementation of the new pensions pay chart.

“Consequently, the shortfall in gratuities to deserving retired/discharged personnel were paid in July 2021, while all active retirees were placed on their new pension pay scale WEF May 2021 as directed by the President and Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It is in this light that I wish to inform our esteemed retirees that the funds for payment of the 24 months minimum wage pension arrears to military pensioners is included in the Board’s year 2022 budget estimates, currently under consideration at the National Assembly,” he said.

Speaking further, he informed retirees that the Board’s year 2022 budget estimates have been successfully defended before relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Therefore, I would like to seize this opportunity to inform and assure all our esteemed pensioners that once the year 2022 budget is passed and assented to by Mr President, payments of the outstanding 24 months minimum wage pension arrears will commence.” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commodore Lawal assured military retirees, Next of Kins (NOKs) and other well-meaning Nigerians that the Board remains resolute and will sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements due to military retirees or their NOKs.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to show understanding and patience and not to embark on any form of public protests or demonstrations as the issues at stake are receiving due attention.

He admonished that in the face of the current security situation in the country and the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 virus, gatherings of any sort in the name of protest of any kind should be discouraged by military pensioners and other stakeholders in the administration of military pensions.

The spokesperson of the group, Oamien Okhidievbie, said efforts to ensure their demands are met were rebuffed by the authorities.

He said, “we have had a series of meetings with the ministry of defense and every other party concerned, we were even supposed to have the protest before the ENDSARS.

“We shelved it based on the assurance we received up till today that our demands have not been met. Come January 15 we are going to picket the ministry of finance and Defence should our entitlement be delayed further.

“How can you not pay a debarment allowance, this is an allowance that discourages a soldier from using his skills against the country. I was in the special forces, I can create bombs , I can snip among others because of discipline I have decided not to use these skills against the country.

“Looking at the Health allowance is just a charade , it only takes care of malaria. I lost my sight while serving in the military. To manage myself I needed medication. A lot of retired personnel are ramshackled by health challenges.

“The medically burdened veterans, their monies were slashed and no medical procedure for them to be treated and you’re now depriving them from any kind of benefits.

“There’s also 24 months of arrears,we have also been following up on. How can you make minimum wage. We are ashamed that we have military veterans in the helm of affairs in the country and this is happening to us.This is going to cascade down to demoralizing the fighting troops.”

Receiving the veterans, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed, assured them that their arrears would be paid.

He said, “The payment you are referring to is quite heavy. There was no way it could have been paid in 2021, so what we have done is to include it in the 2022 budget, the military pension board is aware that it is in the budget. I want to reassure you that as the custodian of the budget as soon as we settle in and start issuing the warrant you would get your money.“