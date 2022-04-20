Retired civil servants in Rivers State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt over the non-payment of their pension arrears and gratuity for over 10 years.

The retirees had earlier held a special prayer session at the Rivers State Secretariat Complex, to seek for divine intervention over their plight.

The protesters, who carried placards and black flags, marched through some major streets of the state capital before stopping at the main entrance of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Addressing the retirees, one of the leaders of the protest, Frederick Nakpigi-Berah, said statistics reveal that about one hundred and fifty retiree have died from one issue or the other resulting to inability to pay their bills.

Nakpigi-Berah called on the state government to pay their unpaid arrears of gratuity, saying that the presidential ambition of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike should have been their project if he had paid them earlier but will not support him for owing them.

He said: “I retired eight years ago precisely 2014. We gathered here today to peacefully demonstrate to call on the government of Rivers State to pay us our pension arrears and gratuity.

“We are also aware that there are so many of us who retired recently, about two, three years ago, who have nor been pain their monthly pension. We are peacefully demonstrating that those people should be payrolled and payed.”

Also speaking, coordinator of the pensioners, Lucky Ati, said they decided to continue with their agitation to still demand for their payment.

Ati threatened that the retirees will return to street should government fail to pay their pension arrears and gratuity at the end of may as promised by the state government

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the protesters, the Director-General of Rivers State Pension Board, Mr. Ijeoma Samuel, assured the protesters that those who have underwent their biometric exercise will begin to receive their pension arrears before the end of May, 2022.

Samuel, who is a retired Permanent Secretary in the state, also aasured that the process of of paying gratuity will commence very soon.