ADVERTISEMENT

We apologize to Mrs. Maryam Uwais, MFR, Special Advisor to the President on Social Investments with respect to the publication made in our Newspaper on July 23, 2019, titled ‘Aisha Buhari Right on SIP’ which also appeared online under the URL: https://leadership.ng/2019/07/23/aisha-buhari-right-on-nsip/

We now realize the publication was based on erroneous information. We did not intend to malign or bring Mrs. Uwais into disrepute and hereby retract the said publication.

We hold Mrs. Maryam Uwais, MFR in high esteem and regret any inconveniences caused by the publication.