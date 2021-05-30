It was reported that over N200 billion is locked up under the scheme of unclaimed dividends in Nigeria. A dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. Dividend payment is one of the very few ways available for investors to earn a constant stream of income. It is also the main reason shareholders hold onto their shares in a company.

Unclaimed Dividend

When a dividend is not claimed by the shareholder for any reason, it gives rise to the issue of unclaimed dividend. According to CAMA (1990), dividends are considered unclaimed after 15 months from the date of declaration.

In Nigeria, there has been a lot of worry because of the rising incidence of unclaimed dividends. If dividends remain unclaimed for whatever reason, they become a disincentive to investment and may erode investor’s confidence in the Nigerian capital market.

Policies Guiding Unclaimed Dividend

The founder of Tradelines DotBiz Investment Limited, Mr Tunde Jeariogbe explained that, “the Finance act 2021 was finally signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari taking effect from the 1st January, 2021. According to the provisions of the Finance Act 2021, the federal government can borrow from the pool of unclaimed dividends of quoted companies that have remained unclaimed for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring such dividends.

“According to the policy document of the Act, the funds realised will be placed in a trust fund, managed by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The DMO’s responsibility also includes payment of claims for such dividend and the accompanying compensation for accrued interest.”

Recovering Unclaimed Dividend

Jeariogbe notes that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had compiled detailed record of unclaimed dividend from various listed equities within the country and such list can be freely accessed through SEC website. “Having opened the site, investors are expected to search with their names. If such investors had an unclaimed dividend, the system will display the list of companies/registrars where such dividend resides. Such investors have two options to reclaim the dividend, first is to consult his or her stock broker, who will guide in the recovery process. “The other method is to note the companies and registrar where such dividend resides, search out for the registrar’s website, download and fill what is called online dividend mandate form. This form instructs the registrar to credit shareholders’ account directly with both outstanding and subsequent dividend. When such forms are filled, investors are expected to submit same to the registrar’s office.”