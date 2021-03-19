BY MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

Concerned Shendam citizens have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to return the proposed Federal Polytechnic Shendam to its original site in Shendam town.

The group in a statement signed by Hoomyen Tuamlong; Prinkwap Walong; Swarsuk Mendong; and Menlat Koomlon said the bill for the establishment of the school, “unambiguously stated that the proposal for the Establishment of Federal Polytechnic, if considered and approved by the federal government, should be sited in Shendam Town (Moeduut) and not anywhere in Shendam local government area.”

It said that this is not a call to strife or acrimony, but a quick and urgent reversal of the decision to take the institution to Nyak as contained in a message purportedly conveyed to Governor Simon Bako Lalong by permanent secretary Federal Ministry of Education Architect Sonny Echono, back to Shendam town as originally contemplated.

It noted that the development has generated widespread disaffection not only amongst the citizens of Shendam but the entire state.

The statement reads in part, “Concerned Shendam Citizens are not unmindful of the fact that the Federal Polytechnic Shendam is a federal institution which could have been sited anywhere as part of effort by the federal government to increase access to tertiary education.

“But the concern of the group, is anchored on the need to have the Institution in a locality that has the critical components of accelerating the growth and development of such a treasured institution, which Nyak and its immediate environs obviously do not have.

“Let it be known that, similar experimentations have today become the albatross of some institutions on the Plateau, such as College of

Agriculture Garkawa in Mikang local government area, College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies Kurgwi in Quaanpan local government area, College of Education Gindiri in Mangu local government area and Solomon Daushep Lar University or Plateau State University in Butura

Bokkos local government area.

Their growth and development have been extremely stunted as a result of wrong choice of location and absence of investment climate to

attract anyone.

“The group wonders how and why the Technical Team led by Mallam Musa Mohammed Isgogo, a Director from the National Board for Technical Education and the Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor, Noel Donjur that was in the state recently to assess the earlier proposed site for the Institution in Shendam Town, would give in to some influences and take the institution to Nyak even in the face of

apparent lack of critical infrastructure that are needed for the establishment of such an institution.”