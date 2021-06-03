Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned the management of private schools that were handed back to their owners to operate according to the terms and guidelines for the handover.

LEADERSHIP reports that the schools had been taken over by the then East Central State government under the administration of the late Ukpabi Asika at the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu gave the order at an interactive session with newsmen at Governor’s Lodge, Aba, saying the state government will not hesitate to withdraw the certificate of recognition of an offending school.

“Nothing in the statue books says I shouldn’t withdraw their ownership and revert it to government if any of you is found to be violating guidelines,” said the academician turned politician.

He expressed concern that owners of the schools which included individuals and faith- based organisations were allegedly violating the terms and guidelines for the handover.

He said some of the proprietors had violated the terms and guidelines by either selling some portion of the property or converted it to other purposes other than for teaching and learning.

Acknowledging that the handover was conducted in 2013 by the immediate past administration, he added that since government is a continuum his administration would continue with the agreement.